Killer whale spotted in the Outer Banks

Great white sharks are common along the North Carolina coast, and in the past couple of years, researchers with OCEARCH have looked into whether they may be using those waters as a breeding ground. Now, for the first time, one of the sharks’ few predators has been spotted in the waters off North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium Institute said on March 13, an aerial survey team spotted an orca off the coast of Kitty Hawk. They added that it was the first time they have spotted a killer whale since survey efforts began in the area five years ago.

NOAA Fisheries said the whales tend to travel in groups of up to 20, which means the whale was likely not alone.

This week, the OCEARCH shark tracker showed a young nine-and-a-half foot Great White shark, Danny, swimming near Hatteras Canyon outside the Pamlico Sound; a 13’7” white shark called Mahone was detected offshore of Wanchese last week; and a tagged sea turtle called Buffet also pinged in Onslow Bay.