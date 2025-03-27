© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Killer whale spotted in the Outer Banks

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:44 AM EDT
Clearwater Marine Aquarium Institute

Great white sharks are common along the North Carolina coast, and in the past couple of years, researchers with OCEARCH have looked into whether they may be using those waters as a breeding ground. Now, for the first time, one of the sharks’ few predators has been spotted in the waters off North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium Institute said on March 13, an aerial survey team spotted an orca off the coast of Kitty Hawk. They added that it was the first time they have spotted a killer whale since survey efforts began in the area five years ago.

NOAA Fisheries said the whales tend to travel in groups of up to 20, which means the whale was likely not alone.

This week, the OCEARCH shark tracker showed a young nine-and-a-half foot Great White shark, Danny, swimming near Hatteras Canyon outside the Pamlico Sound; a 13’7” white shark called Mahone was detected offshore of Wanchese last week; and a tagged sea turtle called Buffet also pinged in Onslow Bay.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston