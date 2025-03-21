State legislation introduced that is intended to stop the rise in youth vaping

North Carolina lawmakers have introduced a bill meant to stop the rise in youth vaping.

It’s called "Solly's Law" in memory of Wilmington teen Solomon Wynn, whom doctors say died from organ damage caused by vaping.

The proposal includes a rise in the legal age to by tobacco products in North Carolina 21 and requires a tobacco retail sales permit.

North Carolina is one of seven states nationwide that have yet to raise the tobacco sales age from 18 to 21.