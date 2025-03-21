Jones-Onslow County line bridge work includes road closure, detour starting next week

Two bridges near the Jones-Onslow County line will be replaced starting next week, and traffic on White Oak River Road will be detoured for the six-week project.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said both bridges, which are close together near the road's overpass with U.S. 17, are nearing the end of their useful life.

They will be replaced with aluminum box culverts that will require little maintenance while maintaining proper drainage underneath the road.

The first bridge a half-mile west of U.S. 17 Business will be replaced first, which will take about three weeks. Then, work will start immediately on the second bridge, which crosses the Branch White Oak River, on April 14.

That portion of White Oak River Road will be closed and a signed detour will send drivers onto Gibson Bridge Road and Emmett Lane.

NCDOT said people should factor in the detour into their commute, and be alert near the barricades.