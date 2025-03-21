© 2025 Public Radio East
Jones-Onslow County line bridge work includes road closure, detour starting next week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 21, 2025 at 6:27 AM EDT
A city street is closed this month for repairs and upgrades in Orlando, Fla. As part of an infrastructure proposal by the Biden administration, $115 billion is earmarked to modernize bridges, highways and roads.
John Raoux
/
AP
File: Road closed, detour sign.

Two bridges near the Jones-Onslow County line will be replaced starting next week, and traffic on White Oak River Road will be detoured for the six-week project.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said both bridges, which are close together near the road's overpass with U.S. 17, are nearing the end of their useful life.

They will be replaced with aluminum box culverts that will require little maintenance while maintaining proper drainage underneath the road.

The first bridge a half-mile west of U.S. 17 Business will be replaced first, which will take about three weeks. Then, work will start immediately on the second bridge, which crosses the Branch White Oak River, on April 14.

That portion of White Oak River Road will be closed and a signed detour will send drivers onto Gibson Bridge Road and Emmett Lane.

NCDOT said people should factor in the detour into their commute, and be alert near the barricades.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren.
