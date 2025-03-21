© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Drought eases only slightly, statewide burn ban now in place

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 21, 2025 at 6:02 AM EDT
Croatan
Annette Weston
/
PRE News & Ideas
File: The 2023 Great Lake fire.

Last weekend’s heavy rains helped ease the drought for some areas of eastern North Carolina.

The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows counties around the Pamlico Sound, as well as potions of Carteret, Craven, Jones and Onslow Counties are now classified as abnormally dry and no longer in moderate to severe drought.

One-two-two inches of rain fell in those areas last weekend.

Still, because of a still-elevated fire risk, the North Carolina Forest Service has issued a ban on all open burning and has canceled all burning permits statewide effective Friday.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said the ban is necessary to reduce the risk of wildfires starting and spreading quickly

Under North Carolina law, the ban prohibits all open burning in all 100 counties, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued. The issuance of any new permits has also been suspended until the ban is lifted.

Anyone violating the burn ban faces a $100 fine plus $183 court costs. Any person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for expenses related to putting out the fire.

State officials said the burn ban does not apply to fires started within 100 feet of an occupied home, but a local fire marshal has authority to issue a burn ban within that space.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston