Drought eases only slightly, statewide burn ban now in place

Last weekend’s heavy rains helped ease the drought for some areas of eastern North Carolina.

The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows counties around the Pamlico Sound, as well as potions of Carteret, Craven, Jones and Onslow Counties are now classified as abnormally dry and no longer in moderate to severe drought.

One-two-two inches of rain fell in those areas last weekend.

Still, because of a still-elevated fire risk, the North Carolina Forest Service has issued a ban on all open burning and has canceled all burning permits statewide effective Friday.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said the ban is necessary to reduce the risk of wildfires starting and spreading quickly

Under North Carolina law, the ban prohibits all open burning in all 100 counties, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued. The issuance of any new permits has also been suspended until the ban is lifted.

Anyone violating the burn ban faces a $100 fine plus $183 court costs. Any person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for expenses related to putting out the fire.

State officials said the burn ban does not apply to fires started within 100 feet of an occupied home, but a local fire marshal has authority to issue a burn ban within that space.