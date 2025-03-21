Dismantling of U.S. Department of Education has “significant implications” for N.C. schools

North Carolina’s State Superintendent of Education said President Donald Trump's recent executive order to close the U.S. Department of Education has “significant implications” for the state’s public schools.

Superintendent Maurice "Mo" Green said while education funding in North Carolina is primarily provided at the state and local levels, federal funding provides nearly 11% of the state's budget for public schools.

The federal government provides more than $1 billion to support public school students, including services for students with disabilities, children from low-income families and Career and Technical Education programs.

Those federal dollars also fund almost 8% of the education workforce across the state.

Green said the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is continuing to monitor federal executive orders and actions, and advocate for continued federal funding without disruptions.