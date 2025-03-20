© 2025 Public Radio East
Third inmate found guilty of murdering four corrections officers during an escape attempt in 2017

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 20, 2025 at 6:24 AM EDT
Jonathan Monk was convicted of all thirteen charges, and the jury will now decide whether he will be put to death or serve life in prison for the murders of Geoffrey Howe, Justin Smith, Wendy Shannon and Veronica Darden.
Pasquotank Correctional Institution
Another inmate has been found guilty of the murders of four corrections officers during an escape attempt at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in 2017.

Monk and three other inmates -- Mikel Brady, Seth Frazier, and Wisezah Buchman – were charged with murdering the officers. Frazer will be tried next month, and Brady and Buchman were previously convicted and sentenced to death.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
