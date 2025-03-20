Third inmate found guilty of murdering four corrections officers during an escape attempt in 2017

Another inmate has been found guilty of the murders of four corrections officers during an escape attempt at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in 2017.

Jonathan Monk was convicted of all thirteen charges, and the jury will now decide whether he will be put to death or serve life in prison for the murders of Geoffrey Howe, Justin Smith, Wendy Shannon and Veronica Darden.

Monk and three other inmates -- Mikel Brady, Seth Frazier, and Wisezah Buchman – were charged with murdering the officers. Frazer will be tried next month, and Brady and Buchman were previously convicted and sentenced to death.