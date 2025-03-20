© 2025 Public Radio East
Surge in NC Quick Pass scams

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 20, 2025 at 6:32 AM EDT
Annette Weston
Screenshot

The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is warning people about a surge in text message scams falsely claiming to be from NC Quick Pass and other tolling agencies.

The scams demand payment for supposed unpaid tolls, and the North Carolina Department of Justice is actively investigating.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson is telling people to be wary of any unsolicited texts, “Especially those that claim to be from the government or threaten legal action.”

Clicking the link in these texts can expose victims to financial fraud, allowing scammers access to bank accounts and personal data.

Officials said NC Quick Pass will never request payment by text.
Annette Weston
