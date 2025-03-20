Inmates return to ENC county jail after inmate set cell on fire

About a week after an intentionally-set fire shut down the Beaufort County Jail, repairs have been completed and inmates have returned to the facility.

The inmates had been temporarily placed in the Pitt County Detention Center through the Sheriffs Helping Sheriffs Program, and Beaufort County Sheriff Scott Hammonds said his department provided staffing to cover inmate supervision.

Hammonds said the fire last Wednesday was started using a battery inside a tablet by inmate Robert Blount III, who has been charged with a felony count of burning of jails or prisons.