© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power, HD currently unavailable.

Inmates return to ENC county jail after inmate set cell on fire

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 20, 2025 at 6:38 AM EDT
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

About a week after an intentionally-set fire shut down the Beaufort County Jail, repairs have been completed and inmates have returned to the facility.

The inmates had been temporarily placed in the Pitt County Detention Center through the Sheriffs Helping Sheriffs Program, and Beaufort County Sheriff Scott Hammonds said his department provided staffing to cover inmate supervision.

Hammonds said the fire last Wednesday was started using a battery inside a tablet by inmate Robert Blount III, who has been charged with a felony count of burning of jails or prisons.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston