V.A. Secretary spoke in N.C. about the Trump administration's proposed layoffs at the V.A. Medical Center

The U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Doug Collins, visited Asheville yesterday afternoon, and spoke about the Trump administration's proposed layoffs at the Veterans Medical Center.

Secretary Collins confirmed that fourteen workers at Asheville’s Medical Center have been laid off so far.

“There's nothing troubles me more than and letting people go, but also at the same point as all we are actually taking the funds and directing it toward patient care.”

The cuts made have been positions that he described as non-critical such as publicists and diversity, equity, inclusion officers.

He added, "There was an executive assistant. There were interior designers. There was also some stock clerks”

Earlier this month, the Trump Administration announced plans to cut 80,000 employees nationwide from the Veterans Affairs Department. It’s unclear how that will shake out in Asheville, but Collins says doctors and nurses won’t be part of those cuts.

“That's not even in our consideration right now,” he said, “ I need more good doctors. I need more good nurses. I need more who are taking care of people on the front line. You know where we're going to be looking? At the bureaucracy layer that goes from my doctor to the central office in Washington DC.”

The money saved through staffing cuts, he says, could go toward medical facilities and the recruitment of more doctors and nurses.

Outside the medical center, a group of veterans waved signs and protested against the staffing cuts. Jay Cary, a veteran who served in Iraq, says he disagrees with the administration’s decision to cut supply technicians.

He said the, “Most important person in any organization is the person that handles supplies. Nothing happens without it. I couldn't have surgery if I there wasn't a supply tech who ordered the things needed for my surgery.”

Cary made headlines last week when he was escorted out of a town hall event with Representative Chuck Edwards. He reiterated some of his concerns yesterday, especially about the effect of a federal ban on DEI programs for veterans.

“Every single person, every veteran that goes to the VA for care is DEI. We are all disabled. We have a disability rating is the only reason why we can go to the VA,” he said, “So, if he doesn't want DEI, then that must mean that no veteran is allowed care.”

When asked about the protesters' concerns, Collins reiterated that there are not plans to cut health care and benefits.