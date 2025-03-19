Tillis a no-show at town hall addressing concerns about the direction of the country

Hundreds of people recently packed a Greensboro church to share their concerns about the direction of the country. The town hall was intended to send a message to U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, who was invited but was not in attendance.

About a dozen speakers touched on topics ranging from threats to social security and Medicaid, to the impacts of the Department of Government Efficiency’s cuts to federal funding.

Local educator Erin Wenger was one of those speakers, and said she’s part of a group focused on improving best practices for childhood learning. But that work stopped after the Department of Education was gutted.

“My colleagues lost their jobs," she said, "We lost our collaborative cohort, and children in our state have lost out on an opportunity to have their best educational experiences.”

Town Halls across the country, filled with people expressing their discontent with the Trump administration, have made headlines in recent weeks. It’s led to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson encouraging his colleagues to skip them. Senator Tillis’ office did not respond to request for comment.