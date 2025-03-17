© 2025 Public Radio East
Sheriff: Inmate started fire that evacuated ENC jail

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 17, 2025 at 6:47 AM EDT
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

An inmate has been charged after a fire last week at the Beaufort County Jail led to the evacuation of all inmates in the detention center.

Sheriff Scott Hammonds said Robert Blount III was arrested a few weeks ago on drug charges and was previously arrested by U.S. Marshals in 2014 for a shooting in Pitt County.

The jail was built in the late 1960s and located in the basement of the courthouse. Hammonds said the fire was put out without injuries to jail staff or inmates.

Work is well underway to clean and restore the jail and Hammonds said they plan to have all inmates move back in this week.
Annette Weston
