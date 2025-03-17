Couple jailed for child abuse, neglect after domestic assault call involving a gun

A call about a domestic assault on a child in Jones County by an armed man led to the arrest of a couple who previously had their children removed from their custody in another state -- and the kids had been reported missing from another North Carolina county.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were sent to a home in Comfort on March 5 after a report of a domestic in progress involving an assault on a young boy and a man with a gun.

Three children were determined to be victims of abuse and neglect and were taken into protective custody.

Brittany Fenstermacher and Shane Parker were arrested.

Investigators said Fenstermacher was charged with several crimes related to child abuse and neglect. In addition to abuse and neglect charges, Parker is also charged with assault on a child under age 12.