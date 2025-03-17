© 2025 Public Radio East
Couple jailed for child abuse, neglect after domestic assault call involving a gun

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 17, 2025 at 6:53 AM EDT
Jones County Sheriff’s Office

A call about a domestic assault on a child in Jones County by an armed man led to the arrest of a couple who previously had their children removed from their custody in another state -- and the kids had been reported missing from another North Carolina county.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were sent to a home in Comfort on March 5 after a report of a domestic in progress involving an assault on a young boy and a man with a gun.

Three children were determined to be victims of abuse and neglect and were taken into protective custody.

Brittany Fenstermacher and Shane Parker were arrested.

Investigators said Fenstermacher was charged with several crimes related to child abuse and neglect. In addition to abuse and neglect charges, Parker is also charged with assault on a child under age 12.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
