Colleagues mourn dentist, wife killed in Greenville plane crash

Colleagues have said an eastern North Carolina dentist and his wife were killed in Friday’s plane crash near the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

Officials from Bowman, Padgett & Associates said they are devastated and heartbroken about the deaths of dentist Dr. Mark Bowman and his wife Robin.

The plane crashed just after takeoff shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the wreckage was found near Consolidated Pipe on North Greene St.

Troopers have not released the identities of the two people who were killed. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate.

Bowman practiced dentistry and the Greenville office for more than 30 years.