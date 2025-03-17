© 2025 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power, HD currently unavailable.

Colleagues mourn dentist, wife killed in Greenville plane crash

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 17, 2025 at 6:38 AM EDT
Bowman, Padgett & Associates

Colleagues have said an eastern North Carolina dentist and his wife were killed in Friday’s plane crash near the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

Officials from Bowman, Padgett & Associates said they are devastated and heartbroken about the deaths of dentist Dr. Mark Bowman and his wife Robin.

The plane crashed just after takeoff shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the wreckage was found near Consolidated Pipe on North Greene St.

Troopers have not released the identities of the two people who were killed. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate.

Bowman practiced dentistry and the Greenville office for more than 30 years.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
