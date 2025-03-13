N.C. Forest Service asks people to postpone outdoor burning, with the risk of wildfires elevated

The North Carolina Forest Service has asked people in North Carolina to postpone outdoor burning, with the risk of wildfires elevated – and Department of Environmental Quality officials add that most open burning is illegal.

"If it doesn't grow, don't burn it,” said Ray Stewart with the DEQ’s Division of Air Quality.

Stewart said wildfires are often sparked by burning household waste or other illegal materials.

“It is always illegal to burn your trash, construction materials or anything manmade or non-vegetative,” he said. “This includes metals, household trash, dimensional lumber, tires, heavy oils, household chemicals, and buildings.”

Open burning is illegal in the state, with a few exceptions like burning yard waste like tree limbs and laves, and cookouts.

“Campfires, outdoor cooking fires and bonfires are permissible unless prohibited by local ordinances or temporary burns, provided that only vegetation such as firewood is burned. Fires must be controlled and never left unattended,” Stewart explained.

He also said county and local governments may have more stringent burning restrictions than state law, and people should contact their local officials to learn what burning rules may be in place.

According to the forest service, careless debris burning is the leading cause of wildfires in North Carolina.