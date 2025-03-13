© 2025 Public Radio East
N.C. Forest Service asks people to postpone outdoor burning, with the risk of wildfires elevated

By Annette Weston
Published March 13, 2025
Croatan
Annette Weston
/
PRE News & Ideas
File: The Great Lake fire in the Croatan National Forest April 2023.

The North Carolina Forest Service has asked people in North Carolina to postpone outdoor burning, with the risk of wildfires elevated – and Department of Environmental Quality officials add that most open burning is illegal.

"If it doesn't grow, don't burn it,” said Ray Stewart with the DEQ’s Division of Air Quality.

Stewart said wildfires are often sparked by burning household waste or other illegal materials.

“It is always illegal to burn your trash, construction materials or anything manmade or non-vegetative,” he said. “This includes metals, household trash, dimensional lumber, tires, heavy oils, household chemicals, and buildings.”

Open burning is illegal in the state, with a few exceptions like burning yard waste like tree limbs and laves, and cookouts.

“Campfires, outdoor cooking fires and bonfires are permissible unless prohibited by local ordinances or temporary burns, provided that only vegetation such as firewood is burned. Fires must be controlled and never left unattended,” Stewart explained.

He also said county and local governments may have more stringent burning restrictions than state law, and people should contact their local officials to learn what burning rules may be in place.

According to the forest service, careless debris burning is the leading cause of wildfires in North Carolina.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
