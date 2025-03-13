N.C. congressman's bill would make the application process for federal disaster recovery assistance easier

A North Carolina U.S. Senator was among a bipartisan group of lawmakers that reintroduced the Disaster Assistance Simplification Act, intended to make the application process for federal disaster recovery assistance easier.

Senator Thom Tillis said when disasters like Helene or Florence strike, families and communities should be focused on rebuilding, not navigating a maze of bureaucratic red tape.

The bill creates a universal application for federal disaster assistance, streamlining the process.

Currently, people seeking federal aid to recover from a disaster must complete complicated applications depending on which agency they need help from – a process that can take weeks or even months.