© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power, HD currently unavailable.

N.C. congressman's bill would make the application process for federal disaster recovery assistance easier

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 13, 2025 at 7:56 AM EDT
A temporary FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in New Orleans, La., Thursday. A Senate inquiry concluded that FEMA should be abolished.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
File: A temporary FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in New Orleans, La.

A North Carolina U.S. Senator was among a bipartisan group of lawmakers that reintroduced the Disaster Assistance Simplification Act, intended to make the application process for federal disaster recovery assistance easier.

Senator Thom Tillis said when disasters like Helene or Florence strike, families and communities should be focused on rebuilding, not navigating a maze of bureaucratic red tape.

The bill creates a universal application for federal disaster assistance, streamlining the process.

Currently, people seeking federal aid to recover from a disaster must complete complicated applications depending on which agency they need help from – a process that can take weeks or even months.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston