© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power, HD currently unavailable.

Murphy says Social Security office closures in Greenville and Elizabeth City will not be fully closed

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 13, 2025 at 7:34 AM EDT
Social Security Office Locator
Congressman Greg Murphy said he was told the closures will only impact small hearing rooms within another SSA office, and not the public-facing field offices.

A North Carolina Congressman is providing clarification about the pending closure of Social Security Offices in eastern North Carolina.

Representative Greg Murphy said he’s received many questions about Social Security office closures in Greenville and Elizabeth City, so he reached out to the Social Security Administration.

Murphy said he was told the closures will only impact small hearing rooms within another SSA office, and not the public-facing field offices.

Most hearings are held virtually, and Murphy said those permanent remote sites are no longer needed.”
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston