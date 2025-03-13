Murphy says Social Security office closures in Greenville and Elizabeth City will not be fully closed

A North Carolina Congressman is providing clarification about the pending closure of Social Security Offices in eastern North Carolina.

Representative Greg Murphy said he’s received many questions about Social Security office closures in Greenville and Elizabeth City, so he reached out to the Social Security Administration.

Murphy said he was told the closures will only impact small hearing rooms within another SSA office, and not the public-facing field offices.

Most hearings are held virtually, and Murphy said those permanent remote sites are no longer needed.”