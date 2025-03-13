© 2025 Public Radio East
Lawsuit: Company says bank gave scammers access to accounts, refuses to refund $560,000

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 13, 2025 at 7:41 AM EDT
Chelsea Beck
/
NPR
A lawsuit has been filed against a North Carolina bank that’s accused of giving scammers access to a real estate company’s accounts, allowing them to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Emerald City Associates owns several rental properties in Greenville and near Raleigh, and the lawsuit claims that First Bank gave scammers access to the real estate company’s accounts, allowing them to steal more than $560,000.

According to the lawsuit, cyber criminals sent emails to First Bank last June saying Emerald City Associates hired a new accounting firm and they urgently needed access to the accounts to send wire transactions.

First Bank tried calling two managers at ECA, since a bank employee raised concerns about the email, but court documents claim despite lacking verification from company about the request, the bank granted the scammer’s request to access the accounts.

The suit says the bank is refusing to pay back the funds. The complaint accuses the bank of negligence, unfair trade practices, breach of fiduciary duty, negligent hiring and supervision, and fraud.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
