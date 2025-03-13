© 2025 Public Radio East
In first State of the State, Stein mentions Helene recovery funding, salary increases for teachers, and tax cuts for families

PRE News & Ideas | By WUNC,
Annette Weston
Published March 13, 2025 at 6:43 AM EDT
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein delivers the State of the State address at the Legislative Building, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Raleigh N.C.
Chris Seward
/
Associated Press
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein delivers the State of the State address at the Legislative Building, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Raleigh N.C.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein gave his first state of the state address last night. He proposed salary increases for teachers and cutting taxes for working families, among other policy initiatives.

He also touted the initial efforts to help western North Carolina recover from Helene and urged lawmakers to continue to provide support.

“That’s why I’m working with President Trump, his cabinet, and our congressional delegation to seek billions more in federal funds – ASAP. And that’s why I urge you to pass the $500 million western North Carolina recovery bill,” Stein said, “We need that money now. Heck, we needed it yesterday.”

Stein also called on lawmakers to pass a $4 billion dollar bond to improve public school buildings.

“Too many of our schools are overcrowded, or use trailers, or have old leaking roofs and broken heating and air conditioning,” he said. “It is 2025, we should not have to send kids home because the heat doesn’t work.”

Stein also called on lawmakers to stand “arm in arm” to protect Medicaid funding, which could be cut under a budget resolution passed by Republicans the U.S. House.

New House Speaker Destin Hall delivered the Republican response and outlined his party's vision.

“Republicans in the general assembly are focused on building our economy, rebuilding western North Carolina, investing in education, and working with ICE to remove criminal illegal aliens from our state,” he said.

Hall did sound open to Stein’s appeal for bipartisanship.

“While we may have strong disagreements with Governor Stein on important issues, Republicans understand that real leaders don’t need to shout down the opposition, and that real leadership means being willing to listen, even where we disagree,” he said.

He said Republicans were ready to work with Stein to pass more funds for hurricane recovery.

Hall also criticized democrats for a slow response to Helene and touted Republican efforts on school choice.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
