In first State of the State, Stein mentions Helene recovery funding, salary increases for teachers, and tax cuts for families

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein gave his first state of the state address last night. He proposed salary increases for teachers and cutting taxes for working families, among other policy initiatives.

He also touted the initial efforts to help western North Carolina recover from Helene and urged lawmakers to continue to provide support.

“That’s why I’m working with President Trump, his cabinet, and our congressional delegation to seek billions more in federal funds – ASAP. And that’s why I urge you to pass the $500 million western North Carolina recovery bill,” Stein said, “We need that money now. Heck, we needed it yesterday.”

Stein also called on lawmakers to pass a $4 billion dollar bond to improve public school buildings.

“Too many of our schools are overcrowded, or use trailers, or have old leaking roofs and broken heating and air conditioning,” he said. “It is 2025, we should not have to send kids home because the heat doesn’t work.”

Stein also called on lawmakers to stand “arm in arm” to protect Medicaid funding, which could be cut under a budget resolution passed by Republicans the U.S. House.

New House Speaker Destin Hall delivered the Republican response and outlined his party's vision.

“Republicans in the general assembly are focused on building our economy, rebuilding western North Carolina, investing in education, and working with ICE to remove criminal illegal aliens from our state,” he said.

Hall did sound open to Stein’s appeal for bipartisanship.

“While we may have strong disagreements with Governor Stein on important issues, Republicans understand that real leaders don’t need to shout down the opposition, and that real leadership means being willing to listen, even where we disagree,” he said.

He said Republicans were ready to work with Stein to pass more funds for hurricane recovery.

Hall also criticized democrats for a slow response to Helene and touted Republican efforts on school choice.