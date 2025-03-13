Blood Moon: Sun and the moon will put on celestial display in ENC skies early Friday morning

© 2025 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 13, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Another celestial event will unfold in the skies above eastern North Carolina in the early morning hours on Friday. The lunar eclipse is expected to begin at about 2:30 a.m. and last about an hour.
Another celestial event will unfold in the skies above eastern North Carolina in the early morning hours on Friday. The lunar eclipse is expected to begin at about 2:30 a.m. and last about an hour.

The sun and the moon will put on another celestial display in the skies above eastern North Carolina early Friday morning.

Dr. Patrick Treuthardt is the Assistant Head of the Astronomy & Astrophysics Research Lab at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, and he said a total lunar eclipse will occur beginning at about 2:30 a.m.

“You don't have to worry about like wearing any safety equipment or you don't really even need a telescope, you can just go out early in the morning and just look at the moon.”

They’re sometimes called a “blood moon” because the moon appears to have a red glow during the eclipse.

"Some of the sunlight is passing through the Earth's atmosphere, creating all these sunsets and sunrises, and all that reddish light is being cast onto the moon,” he explained.

Unlike a solar eclipse, which is over within minutes, Treuthardt said the lunar version will last about an hour.

“So, you do have some time to get out there and actually see the eclipse, whereas solar eclipses only last for a few minutes.” He added it’s, "Like celestial clockwork in motion here.”
