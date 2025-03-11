© 2025 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power, HD currently unavailable.

Scholarships and loans available for children and spouses of service members

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 11, 2025 at 7:17 AM EDT
LA Johnson
/
NPR

Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is now accepting grant and interest-free loan applications for the upcoming academic year.

The Education Assistance program provides scholarships and loans to children and spouses of those serving in the Navy and Marine Corps.

The scholarships range between $500 to $3,000. The grants and interest-free loans are based on financial need and tuition costs for both students with at least a 2.0 GPA pursuing undergraduate or master’s degrees at accredited two or four year schools.

The deadline to apply is May 15.

For more information about the NMCRS Education Assistance program, as well as the many ways the organization supports active-duty and retired Sailors, Marines and their eligible family members, visit nmcrs.org.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
