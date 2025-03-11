Scholarships and loans available for children and spouses of service members

Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is now accepting grant and interest-free loan applications for the upcoming academic year.

The Education Assistance program provides scholarships and loans to children and spouses of those serving in the Navy and Marine Corps.

The scholarships range between $500 to $3,000. The grants and interest-free loans are based on financial need and tuition costs for both students with at least a 2.0 GPA pursuing undergraduate or master’s degrees at accredited two or four year schools.

The deadline to apply is May 15.

For more information about the NMCRS Education Assistance program, as well as the many ways the organization supports active-duty and retired Sailors, Marines and their eligible family members, visit nmcrs.org.