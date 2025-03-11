Grants available to restore waterways impacted by pollution that doesn’t have a specific known source

The state DEQ’s Division of Water Resources is accepting grant proposals from governments and public and private nonprofits working to restore waterways impacted by pollution that doesn’t have a specific known source.

Nonpoint source pollution refers to contamination that doesn't originate from a single identifiable source, but rather comes from things like rainfall carrying pollutants across land surfaces, eventually depositing them into rivers, lakes, and wetlands.

The state expects to award $1.5 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this year for watershed restoration projects under the Clean Water Act. Applicants have to submit a draft application no later than April 4, to get preliminary review and comments from DWR staff. Final are due no later than midnight May 30.



For a full description of the program including requirements, eligibility, forms and scoring criteria, visit DEQ’s 319 grant program website. https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-resources/water-planning/nonpoint-source-planning/319-grant-program

For additional questions regarding the FY 2025 319 request for proposals, contact Rishi Bastakoti at rishi.bastakoti@deq.nc.gov.