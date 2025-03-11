© 2025 Public Radio East
Grants available to restore waterways impacted by pollution that doesn’t have a specific known source

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 11, 2025 at 6:59 AM EDT
By removing downed trees and debris, the district hopes to improve water flow and reduce flooding as a result.
Onslow County Soil and Water Conservation District

The state DEQ’s Division of Water Resources is accepting grant proposals from governments and public and private nonprofits working to restore waterways impacted by pollution that doesn’t have a specific known source.

Nonpoint source pollution refers to contamination that doesn't originate from a single identifiable source, but rather comes from things like rainfall carrying pollutants across land surfaces, eventually depositing them into rivers, lakes, and wetlands.

The state expects to award $1.5 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this year for watershed restoration projects under the Clean Water Act. Applicants have to submit a draft application no later than April 4, to get preliminary review and comments from DWR staff. Final are due no later than midnight May 30.
 
For a full description of the program including requirements, eligibility, forms and scoring criteria, visit DEQ’s 319 grant program website. https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-resources/water-planning/nonpoint-source-planning/319-grant-program

For additional questions regarding the FY 2025 319 request for proposals, contact Rishi Bastakoti at rishi.bastakoti@deq.nc.gov.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
