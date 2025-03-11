ENC fire chief asks congressman to intervene after courses at National Fire Academy were canceled

An eastern North Carolina fire chief has reached out to North Carolina U.S. Senator Ted Budd, asking him to take action after the cancellation of courses offered by the National Fire Academy.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that courses were canceled amid a "process of evaluating agency programs and spending to ensure alignment with Administration priorities."

Western Carteret Fire and EMS Chief Michael Penuel said the classes provide essential training and education, and ending them will affect not only firefighter safety but that of communities as well.

Firefighters, EMS providers and other first responders from across the country travel to the NFA's Maryland campus for the federally funded institution's free training programs.