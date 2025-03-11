© 2025 Public Radio East
ENC fire chief asks congressman to intervene after courses at National Fire Academy were canceled

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 11, 2025 at 6:36 AM EDT
An eastern North Carolina fire chief has reached out to North Carolina U.S. Senator Ted Budd, asking him to take action after the cancellation of courses offered by the National Fire Academy.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that courses were canceled amid a "process of evaluating agency programs and spending to ensure alignment with Administration priorities."

Western Carteret Fire and EMS Chief Michael Penuel said the classes provide essential training and education, and ending them will affect not only firefighter safety but that of communities as well.

Firefighters, EMS providers and other first responders from across the country travel to the NFA's Maryland campus for the federally funded institution's free training programs.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
