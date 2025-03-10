State health plan board considering a raise premiums and co-pays to close a budget shortfall

The board that oversees the health insurance plan for state employees is considering options to raise premiums and co-pays to close a budget shortfall.

State Treasurer Brad Briner has said premiums will likely go up next year as the State Health Plan faces a $500-million shortfall.

Doctor Kerry Willis said he would support some premium increases, but cautioned against higher out-of-pocket expenses, especially for the lowest-paid workers.

"They're going to drag their feet going to the doctor if they know they've got a $45 co-pay at which point a good number of them are going to get sicker," he said, "They're going to wind up hospitalized and any savings that we might have realized are going to be wiped out by creating a barrier to care for them."

State employees said they would not be able to afford higher premiums or deductibles without higher salaries, which are largely controlled by the General Assembly.

The board will vote on premium increases in August.