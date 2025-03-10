© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power, HD currently unavailable.

New legislation in the state Senate would give disabled veterans a break on property taxes

PRE News & Ideas | By WUNC
Published March 10, 2025 at 6:53 AM EDT
Katherine Streeter for NPR

New legislation in the state Senate would give disabled veterans a break on their property taxes.

Disabled veterans are currently exempt from paying taxes on a small portion of their property value. A bill called the "Heroes Homestead Act" would raise that amount to about $76,000.

Senator Benton Sawrey said other states offer more generous property tax breaks to veterans, and that means some are leaving North Carolina.

“This is the right thing to do. It's the moral thing to do," he said. "You know, these are people that have sacrificed for me and for you, and I think we need to take care of our veteran community, especially our disabled veterans that might not have the means otherwise.”

Sawrey says the tax exemption hasn't been changed in years even as property values have increased.

The bill could face opposition from local governments who'd lose tax revenue.
WUNC
See stories by WUNC