New legislation in the state Senate would give disabled veterans a break on property taxes

New legislation in the state Senate would give disabled veterans a break on their property taxes.

Disabled veterans are currently exempt from paying taxes on a small portion of their property value. A bill called the "Heroes Homestead Act" would raise that amount to about $76,000.

Senator Benton Sawrey said other states offer more generous property tax breaks to veterans, and that means some are leaving North Carolina.

“This is the right thing to do. It's the moral thing to do," he said. "You know, these are people that have sacrificed for me and for you, and I think we need to take care of our veteran community, especially our disabled veterans that might not have the means otherwise.”

Sawrey says the tax exemption hasn't been changed in years even as property values have increased.

The bill could face opposition from local governments who'd lose tax revenue.