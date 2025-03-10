ENC Congressman travels to Cuba to tour Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

Eastern North Carolina Congressman Don Davis and other members of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee traveled to Cuba to tour Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.

Davis described the visit as an eye-opening experience that offered tremendous insights into the complexities of immigration policy.

He said understanding the deportation process is crucial for informing his decisions, and Davis said he came away not only with a better perspective, “But also with a deeper appreciation for the service members and federal workers who work tirelessly to safeguard the American people.”

It was the first congressional delegation to visit the facility since former President Trump directed Homeland Security in January to possibly detain up to 30,000 migrants there.