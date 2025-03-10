© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power, HD currently unavailable.

ENC Congressman travels to Cuba to tour Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 10, 2025 at 6:45 AM EDT
Congressman Davis described the visit as an eye-opening experience that offered tremendous insights into the complexities of immigration policy.
Congressman Don Davis
Congressman Davis described the visit as an eye-opening experience that offered tremendous insights into the complexities of immigration policy.

Eastern North Carolina Congressman Don Davis and other members of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee traveled to Cuba to tour Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.

Davis described the visit as an eye-opening experience that offered tremendous insights into the complexities of immigration policy.

He said understanding the deportation process is crucial for informing his decisions, and Davis said he came away not only with a better perspective, “But also with a deeper appreciation for the service members and federal workers who work tirelessly to safeguard the American people.”

It was the first congressional delegation to visit the facility since former President Trump directed Homeland Security in January to possibly detain up to 30,000 migrants there.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston