Onslow County woman sentenced to 7-to-10 years in prison for embezzlement

An Onslow County woman has been sentenced to 7-to-10 years in prison after a guilty plea to embezzling more than $2 million from several local businesses.

Officials with the North Carolina SBI’s Financial Crimes Unit said Karen Ramos was also ordered to repay the victims.

Ramos was arrested in November 2022. She was the bookkeeper and finance manager for six different businesses: New Century Homes of Jacksonville, Carolina South Builders, Clayhill Farms, Green Recycling Solutions, Carolina East Properties, and M&M Land Development.

Prosecutors said Ramos stole more than $2 million from the businesses between 2011 and 2018.

Ramos admitted to taking the funds using several company credit cards for personal purchases. She also diverted company funds to a personal bank account.