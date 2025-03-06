© 2025 Public Radio East
Family cemetery in Pitt County to be moved for road widening project

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 6, 2025 at 7:03 AM EST
Sylvia Teeuwen
/
Find a Grave

A Pitt County cemetery is being relocated as part of the expansion of Evans Street/Old Tar Road.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to widen the road that connects Greenville and Winterville from two lanes to four. The project is intended to reduce congestion and improve safety.

The Harrington Family Cemetery, located off Old Tar Road, will be relocated to Pinewood Memorial Cemetery. The deceased’s next of kin have been notified and have approved the relocation.

The entire process is expected to take approximately two weeks, though officials said severe weather on Wednesday has delayed further work until Friday.

Road construction on the $185 million project is expected to start in the summer of 2026.
