ECU campus police make arrest after online threat to "shoot this entire school"

The East Carolina University Police Department arrested a young woman last weekend after they say the 19-year-old made online threats of a campus shooting.

Abigail Buck was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with Communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

Arrest warrants say that Buck made threats in a Snapchat post that contained a phrase about "shoot this entire school.”

Buck was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.