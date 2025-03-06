© 2025 Public Radio East
ECU campus police make arrest after online threat to "shoot this entire school"

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 6, 2025 at 6:36 AM EST
The East Carolina University Police Department arrested a young woman last weekend after they say the 19-year-old made online threats of a campus shooting.

Abigail Buck was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with Communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

Arrest warrants say that Buck made threats in a Snapchat post that contained a phrase about "shoot this entire school.”

Buck was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
