© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Nearly $300,000 will help ENC water rescue team with equipment needs, including drone

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 4, 2025 at 9:27 AM EST
Members of the Crystal Coast Water Rescue Team serving in Western North Carolina during Hurricane Helene.
Crystal Coast Water Rescue Team
Members of the Crystal Coast Water Rescue Team serving in Western North Carolina during Hurricane Helene.

An eastern North Carolina water rescue team will operate more efficiently during an emergency after nearly $300,000 in funding from the Carteret County Fire-EMS Commission and the Carteret County Board of Commissioners.

The allocation will be to purchase equipment for the Crystal Coast Water Rescue Team, which is housed within Morehead City Fire-EMS, but includes members from across several different departments.

The new equipment will include a utility vehicle to replace an aged Ford F-150, a cargo trailer to help store equipment for the water rescue team, and lifesaving equipment and crew support items.

A portion of the money will be used to implement a drone program within the water rescue team, including FAA 107 training for six department members and the purchase of a drone and the equipment needed to operate and maintain it.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston