Nearly $300,000 will help ENC water rescue team with equipment needs, including drone

An eastern North Carolina water rescue team will operate more efficiently during an emergency after nearly $300,000 in funding from the Carteret County Fire-EMS Commission and the Carteret County Board of Commissioners.

The allocation will be to purchase equipment for the Crystal Coast Water Rescue Team, which is housed within Morehead City Fire-EMS, but includes members from across several different departments.

The new equipment will include a utility vehicle to replace an aged Ford F-150, a cargo trailer to help store equipment for the water rescue team, and lifesaving equipment and crew support items.

A portion of the money will be used to implement a drone program within the water rescue team, including FAA 107 training for six department members and the purchase of a drone and the equipment needed to operate and maintain it.