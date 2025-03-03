© 2025 Public Radio East
Elderly man fined, told to turn in his gun after killing bald eagle

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 3, 2025 at 6:47 AM EST
An American bald eagle flies over Mill Pond in Centerport, N.Y., in 2018. The bald eagle is one of the birds protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Bruce Bennett
/
Getty Images
The bald eagle is one of the birds protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Last week, a federal judge ordered a 91-year-old North Carolina man to pay a $9,500 fine and turn in his firearm for killing a bald eagle.

Court documents show that last June, Robert Gambill of Sparta set his firearm on a fencepost, and aimed, shot, and killed a bald eagle that was perched in a tree near the Farmers Fish Camp Road Bridge.

After killing the raptor, investigators say Gambill left the scene in his vehicle, abandoning the eagle carcass on the bank of the New River.

Two people who witnessed the shooting reported it, and the judge ordered that the fine Gambill pays be turned over to them.

In 1940 Congress enacted the Eagle Protection Act to protect the bird from extinction. It makes it a crime against the United States to kill a bald or golden eagle without a federal permit.
Annette Weston
