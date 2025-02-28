© 2025 Public Radio East
New Bern Police honor fallen Virginia Beach officers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 28, 2025 at 7:24 AM EST
Members of the New Bern Police Department honored two Virginia law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty last weekend.

Virginia Beach Police Officers Christopher Reese and Cameron Girvin were shot during a routine traffic stop.

New Bern Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham issued an order for all city flags in New Bern to be lowered to half-staff as a mark of respect and remembrance for the fallen officers.

Outside the New Bern Police Department, two wreaths have been placed in honor of the officers at the Law Enforcement Memorial.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
