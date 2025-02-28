New Bern Police honor fallen Virginia Beach officers

Members of the New Bern Police Department honored two Virginia law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty last weekend.

Virginia Beach Police Officers Christopher Reese and Cameron Girvin were shot during a routine traffic stop.

New Bern Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham issued an order for all city flags in New Bern to be lowered to half-staff as a mark of respect and remembrance for the fallen officers.

Outside the New Bern Police Department, two wreaths have been placed in honor of the officers at the Law Enforcement Memorial.