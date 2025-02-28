Former ECU Interim Chancellor charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

A former East Carolina University interim chancellor is facing charges after a fatal traffic crash early this month that killed a motorcyclist.

Raleigh Police say Dan Gerlach was making a left turn and failed to yield, colliding with a bike driven by Ethan Murillo-Ceron. The biker was killed.

Gerlach is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield; he’s expected to be in court next week.

A second driver involved in the crash, Natasha Brandon, is charged with felony hit and run with serious injury or death and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Gerlach was placed on leave from ECU in September 2019 after photos and video showed him drinking and dancing with students at a bar in Greenville. He resigned a month later.