Former ECU Interim Chancellor charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 28, 2025 at 7:52 AM EST
Former ECU Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach
Former ECU Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach

A former East Carolina University interim chancellor is facing charges after a fatal traffic crash early this month that killed a motorcyclist.

Raleigh Police say Dan Gerlach was making a left turn and failed to yield, colliding with a bike driven by Ethan Murillo-Ceron. The biker was killed.

Gerlach is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield; he’s expected to be in court next week.

A second driver involved in the crash, Natasha Brandon, is charged with felony hit and run with serious injury or death and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Gerlach was placed on leave from ECU in September 2019 after photos and video showed him drinking and dancing with students at a bar in Greenville. He resigned a month later.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
