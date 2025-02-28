Armed teen arrested amid investigation into social media threat at Morehead City school

Morehead City Police say a social media threat led to an increased law enforcement presence at West Carteret High School Friday morning, and while they were there, an armed teenager near Morehead Middle School ran from police in a stolen vehicle.

Investigators say both schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution and parents were notified by the Carteret County Public School System.

Morehead City Police were able to catch the juvenile suspect, who is now in custody, and details on charges will be available later in the day.

The scene is secure, no students or staff were hurt, and the lockdown has since been lifted.