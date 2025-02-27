© 2025 Public Radio East
State House bill would require public schools to create policies that limit cell phone use in class

PRE News & Ideas | By WUNC
Published February 27, 2025 at 7:56 AM EST
The House K-12 education committee approved a bill to require public schools to create policies that limit cell phone use during class time.

Republican Representative Neal Jackson co-sponsored the bill. He said it gives school boards flexibility on how they write a cell phone policy.

"How that works out is up to the school board," he explained. "We're not saying you have to do that a certain way. If you go to Chatham County, they have the little pouches that the kids put it in the pouch with a magnetic thing that the kids don't have access all day long, but in Moore County, they have access in between classes."

A similar bill proposed in the Senate would put more requirements on school boards, including that they establish consequences for violations.
