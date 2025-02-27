NCDOT spending on winter storms likely to exceed what was budgeted
State Transportation officials say they could possibly spend more than they budgeted for during this year's winter storm season.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation budgeted $60 million for this year's winter storms. That includes prep and post-storm clean up.
They already spent nearly $58.4 million preparing and responding to the snow events from last month. Now, they anticipate last week's storm could cost about $20 million.
According to a spokesperson, if funds exceed what was set aside, additional funds can be taken from emergency reserves.