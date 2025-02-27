© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

NCDOT spending on winter storms likely to exceed what was budgeted

PRE News & Ideas | By Sharryse Piggott, WUNC
Published February 27, 2025 at 7:36 AM EST
State transportation crews began brining roads on Monday in preparation for the storm.
NCDOT
State transportation crews began brining roads on Monday in preparation for the storm.

State Transportation officials say they could possibly spend more than they budgeted for during this year's winter storm season.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation budgeted $60 million for this year's winter storms. That includes prep and post-storm clean up.

They already spent nearly $58.4 million preparing and responding to the snow events from last month. Now, they anticipate last week's storm could cost about $20 million.

According to a spokesperson, if funds exceed what was set aside, additional funds can be taken from emergency reserves.
Sharryse Piggott, WUNC
See stories by Sharryse Piggott, WUNC