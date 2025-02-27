© 2025 Public Radio East
Medical helicopter that crashed near Wilmington was based at Jacksonville-area airport

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 27, 2025 at 6:51 AM EST
A medical helicopter that crashed into a wooded area outside of Wilmington was based at the Albert J. Ellis Airport near Jacksonville.

Novant Health officials said the pilot, a nurse, and a paramedic were onboard the Airlink helicopter when it crashed around 7:45 p.m. near the Pender/New Hanover County line.

All three are hospitalized in fair condition.

Officials say the medical helicopter had left New Hanover Regional Medical Center and was returning to its base in Onslow County at the time of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board says a preliminary report is expected within 30 days, but the final report that will include the likely cause could take up to a year.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
