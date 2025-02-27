Medical helicopter that crashed near Wilmington was based at Jacksonville-area airport

A medical helicopter that crashed into a wooded area outside of Wilmington was based at the Albert J. Ellis Airport near Jacksonville.

Novant Health officials said the pilot, a nurse, and a paramedic were onboard the Airlink helicopter when it crashed around 7:45 p.m. near the Pender/New Hanover County line.

All three are hospitalized in fair condition.

Officials say the medical helicopter had left New Hanover Regional Medical Center and was returning to its base in Onslow County at the time of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board says a preliminary report is expected within 30 days, but the final report that will include the likely cause could take up to a year.