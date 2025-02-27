© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Huge increase in adult learning degree programs powered by Project Kitty Hawk at ECU, other universities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 27, 2025 at 7:08 AM EST
ECU News Services

Enrollment in degree programs powered by Project Kitty Hawk has increased 65% since last fall.

Project Kitty Hawk is a nonprofit affiliate of the UNC System that helps North Carolina’s public universities develop and launch online degree programs specifically designed for adults.

The project’s three partner universities — North Carolina Central University, Appalachian State University and East Carolina University — all earned high marks from U.S. News and World Report for their online degree programs.

Called “Flight Path” programs, they focus on in-demand fields like cybersecurity, nursing, and accounting. There are 14 Flight Path programs live right now.

The re-enrollment program has also recruited back 3,700 students who started a degree in the UNC System but never finished.

 Appalachian State jumped 24 spots in the 2025 U.S. News and World Report rankings and is now in the top 16% of U.S. colleges and universities for best online bachelor’s programs; East Carolina counts three online master’s programs that are among the top 10 in the country; and North Carolina Central University ranked among the top-five HBCUs in the nation for online bachelor’s degrees.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston