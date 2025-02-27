Federal scholarship program for H.B.C.U. students reinstated

North Carolina A & T State University students once again have access to a decades long federal scholarship program for H.B.C.U. students.

The 1890 National Scholars program started in 1992, and covers tuition and fees for H.B.C.U. students studying agriculture, food, or natural resource sciences. This includes at N.C. A & T, the only 1890 land grant institution in the state.

The USDA suspended the scholarship program last week, amid a Trump administration funding freeze. It's since been lifted.

Several legislators criticized the suspension, including Alma Adams, a North Carolina Congresswoman and founder of the Congressional bipartisan H.B.C.U. caucus. She said the 1890 program is a QUOTE "correction to a long history of racial discrimination, not an example of it."

In addition to reopening the program, the U.S.D.A. has extended its application deadline by two weeks, or until March 15th. The department says it has set aside more than $19 million for the program.