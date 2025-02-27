© 2025 Public Radio East
Deputy injured when suspected drunk driver plowed into vehicles during traffic stop

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 27, 2025 at 6:39 AM EST
Jones County Sheriff's Office

A Jones County Deputy was injured when a suspected drunk driver crashed into two squad cars and a third vehicle during a traffic stop on US Highway 70 near Dover Road on Monday.

Sheriff Matthew Wineman said Aubrey Sessions crashed into the vehicles at about 9 p.m. and one of the deputies was trapped in his patrol car; he had to be extricated from the vehicle before being taken to the hospital was serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

A second deputy, the driver from the initial traffic stop, and Sessions were also taken to the hospital.

Wineman says Sessions was determined to be heavily impaired by alcohol and drugs were also found in her car.

After release from the hospital, Sessions was charged in Jones County with several cocaine and marijuana possession charges. She is being held without bond because Wineman said Sessions was already on release from charges in Craven County.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has charged her with failure to move the vehicle over causing injury, driving while impaired and using unsafe tires.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
