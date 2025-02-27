Deputy injured when suspected drunk driver plowed into vehicles during traffic stop

A Jones County Deputy was injured when a suspected drunk driver crashed into two squad cars and a third vehicle during a traffic stop on US Highway 70 near Dover Road on Monday.

Sheriff Matthew Wineman said Aubrey Sessions crashed into the vehicles at about 9 p.m. and one of the deputies was trapped in his patrol car; he had to be extricated from the vehicle before being taken to the hospital was serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

A second deputy, the driver from the initial traffic stop, and Sessions were also taken to the hospital.

Wineman says Sessions was determined to be heavily impaired by alcohol and drugs were also found in her car.

After release from the hospital, Sessions was charged in Jones County with several cocaine and marijuana possession charges. She is being held without bond because Wineman said Sessions was already on release from charges in Craven County.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has charged her with failure to move the vehicle over causing injury, driving while impaired and using unsafe tires.