Bill introduced by three N.C. Congressmen would level the playing field for pill-form medication manufacturers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 27, 2025 at 7:12 AM EST
Paul Taylor
/
Getty Images

A bipartisan group of North Carolina U.S. lawmakers have introduced a bill they say fixes the Inflation Reduction Act's small molecule "pill penalty.”

Republican Congressman Greg Murphy, a physician, said small molecule drugs are pill-form medications that play an essential role in treating Americans battling cancer, neurological disorders, and other severe illnesses; however, he said the Inflation Reduction Act only gives pharmaceuticals that develop them nine years before Medicare can start negotiating lower prices.

Biologic drugs have 13 years to recoup the cost of development.

According to the University of Chicago, 188 fewer small molecule medicines will come to market and funding for their research has dropped by 70% since the IRA was introduced.

Cosponsor Democrat Don Davis said with diseases such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and cancer often having a disproportionate impact on vulnerable patients, access to high-quality, innovative healthcare treatments must remain a high priority.

North Carolina Republican Congressman Richard Hudson said creating incentives to develop new drugs can help ensure greater access to life-saving cures for patients.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
