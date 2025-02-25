Striped bass season suspended on the Roanoke River

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has suspended the season for harvesting striped bass by hook-and-line in the Roanoke River Management Area.

Despite reductions in harvest over the past three years, officials say the Roanoke River striped bass population has shown little improvement.

The suspension of the season, which was expected to start in March, means that all striped bass caught in inland and joint waters of the Roanoke River Management Area, regardless of condition, have to be immediately returned to the waters from which they were taken.

NCWRC is working with the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries to address declines in the Roanoke River and Albemarle Sound striped bass stock.