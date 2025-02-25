© 2025 Public Radio East
Striped bass season suspended on the Roanoke River

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 25, 2025 at 6:44 AM EST
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission
Despite reductions in harvest over the past three years, officials say the Roanoke River striped bass population has shown little improvement.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has suspended the season for harvesting striped bass by hook-and-line in the Roanoke River Management Area.

The suspension of the season, which was expected to start in March, means that all striped bass caught in inland and joint waters of the Roanoke River Management Area, regardless of condition, have to be immediately returned to the waters from which they were taken.

NCWRC is working with the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries to address declines in the Roanoke River and Albemarle Sound striped bass stock.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
