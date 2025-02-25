Permit renewal will allow million gallons of wastewater daily to be discharged into Blounts Creek

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources has approved the renewal of the permit for discharging 12.1 million gallons of wastewater per day from Martin Marietta Materials‘ Vanceboro Quarry.

Beginning April 1, the new permit will regulate mine dewatering and stormwater from the mine to unnamed tributaries of Blounts Creek, a nutrient sensitive waterbody in the Tar-Pamlico River Basin.

The permit includes a requirement to monitor water quality twice per month and for biological integrity every two years.