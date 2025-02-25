North Carolina lawmakers propose nearly half-billion dollars in farm subsidies for 2024 losses

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers has proposed nearly half a billion dollars in farm subsidies to help North Carolina growers who suffered losses in 2024.

Last year brought so much bad weather – from Hurricane Helene to severe drought -- that at one point or another all 100 counties in the state were under a federal emergency disaster declaration.

They bill, sponsored by Rep. Jimmy Dixon, a Duplin County Republican and a farmer, would spend up to $475 million paying farmers who can prove they lost crops because of a disaster in 2024.