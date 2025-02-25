© 2025 Public Radio East
North Carolina lawmakers propose nearly half-billion dollars in farm subsidies for 2024 losses

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
North Carolina Indsutrial Hemp Association

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers has proposed nearly half a billion dollars in farm subsidies to help North Carolina growers who suffered losses in 2024.

Last year brought so much bad weather – from Hurricane Helene to severe drought -- that at one point or another all 100 counties in the state were under a federal emergency disaster declaration.

They bill, sponsored by Rep. Jimmy Dixon, a Duplin County Republican and a farmer, would spend up to $475 million paying farmers who can prove they lost crops because of a disaster in 2024.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
