N.C. lawmakers bill would transfer food aid programs from USAID to USDA control

A North Carolina lawmaker has introduced a bill that would remove two programs that feed the hungry from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and transfer them to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

U.S. Congressman David Rouzer said food aid programs like Food for Peace and McGovern-Dole were designed to highlight the ingenuity of American farmers while addressing global hunger, and transferring them to USDA will improve their efficiency and effectiveness while ensuring U.S. agricultural products get to those who need them.

He said the legislation is in support of the Trump administration’s commitment to cut wasteful spending, streamlining federal bureaucracy, and ensure every taxpayer dollar is used efficiently and responsibly.