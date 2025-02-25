© 2025 Public Radio East
N.C. lawmakers bill would transfer food aid programs from USAID to USDA control

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 25, 2025 at 7:24 AM EST
Hanna Barczyk for NPR
A North Carolina lawmaker has introduced a bill that would remove two programs that feed the hungry from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and transfer them to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

U.S. Congressman David Rouzer said food aid programs like Food for Peace and McGovern-Dole were designed to highlight the ingenuity of American farmers while addressing global hunger, and transferring them to USDA will improve their efficiency and effectiveness while ensuring U.S. agricultural products get to those who need them.

He said the legislation is in support of the Trump administration’s commitment to cut wasteful spending, streamlining federal bureaucracy, and ensure every taxpayer dollar is used efficiently and responsibly.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
