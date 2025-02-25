© 2025 Public Radio East
Major battles heating up in Camp Lejeune toxic water contamination litigation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 25, 2025 at 7:22 AM EST
U.S. Veterans Administration

The Camp Lejeune water contamination litigation is accelerating, with major battles over depositions, expert testimony, and trial preparation.

Zois and Miller is one of the law firms representing people who say they were harmed by contaminated drinking water aboard the base between the 1950s through the 1980s, and among those pushing back against repeated government deposition requests, while the DOJ continues to challenge expert reports and causation evidence.

Lawyers say the Plaintiff’s Leadership Group and the U.S. Department of Justice are clashing over re-deposing sick plaintiffs, arguing about whether deteriorating health justifies another round of questioning.

The government recently lost a motion to block leukemia and lymphoma cases from moving forward, and a hearing next month will determine how the court defines water contamination and its link to illness.

Military Bases

A status conference is scheduled for Thursday, which attorneys hope will provide a better roadmap for what lies ahead.

The water at Camp Lejeune was contaminated with industrial solvents and benzene, and it’s considered one of the worst cases of water contamination in U.S. history. Nearly one million Marines, sailors, civilian employees, and military family members were potentially exposed.

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act opened a two-year window for those that served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River for at least 30 days between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987 and who were diagnosed with specific illnesses to sue for compensation for their injuries. The window opened in August 2022 and closed last fall.

To date, more than 2,600 lawsuits have been filed and more than 40,000 claims remain pending with the Department of the Navy.

