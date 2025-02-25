Drake's album 'Some Sexy Songs 4 U' knocks Kendrick Lamar out of the top spot

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Kendrick Lamar won his rap war with Drake by just about any measure. But this week, Drake gets a small measure of revenge. His new album knocks Lamar out of the No. 1 spot. Here's Stephen Thompson of NPR Music.

(SOUNDBITE OF KENDRICK LAMAR SONG, "NOT LIKE US")

STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: Last week, Kendrick Lamar took his latest victory lap - not to be confused with the victory lap he took winning five Grammys or the victory lap he took as the Super Bowl's halftime headliner. His hit "Not Like Us," in which he lyrically disembowels his nemesis, returned to No. 1 on the pop songs chart, and his album "GNX" also returned to No. 1. Plus, two of his older records vaulted back into the top 10. This week, it's Drake's turn.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NOKIA")

DRAKE: (Rapping) Stop teasing me. Stop teasing me. I could change your life so easily. I keep begging you to stay, but you're leaving me.

THOMPSON: "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" is a full-length collaboration between the producer PartyNextDoor and Drake, who apparently didn't get the memo about Lamar's diss tracks banishing him to oblivion. Drake's return to No. 1 comes with a major milestone attached. "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" has just become the rapper's 14th chart-topping album, a figure matched by just two solo artists in the history of the Billboard charts. Those would be Jay-Z and Taylor Swift, which should give you a sense of just how big you have to be to chart that many albums at No. 1.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIE TRYING")

DRAKE: (Rapping) Why won't my tears work? It's been a decade since I cried. I got no dog left in the fight. The bark don't match the bite.

THOMPSON: Kendrick Lamar still has two albums in the top 10, so he's more than holding his own. But in their 15 years of placing albums high atop the Billboard charts, Drake and Lamar have never swapped the No. 1 spot until this week. For the moment, the top 10 is big enough for the two of them.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIE TRYING")

DRAKE: (Rapping) Girl, I can't decide if I should stay and say I tried.

THOMPSON: Stephen Thompson, NPR Music.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIE TRYING")

DRAKE: (Rapping) It's killing me inside.

