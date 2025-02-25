Despite federal funding pause, work begins on Alligator River bridge

Construction of a new bridge on U.S. 64 over the Alligator River has begun, even though the Trump administration has paused a federal grant that was to help pay for it.

NCDOT was awarded $110 million for the Alligator River bridge in late 2021, but it’s one of two dozen grants the department received that the U.S. Department of Transportation has put on hold as part of the administration’s efforts to re-evaluate federal spending.

Contractors this week, however, began driving the first of hundreds of concrete piles that will eventually support the new between Tyrrell and Dare counties.

Other federal grants to NCDOT now on hold include funding to help replace the aging Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington; money to install wildlife crossings on U.S. 64 in Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge; and one to develop a plan to protect N.C. 12 from ocean flooding in Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge.