Woman wrongfully charged with DWI in fatal Duplin County crash sues N.C. Highway Patrol

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 24, 2025 at 6:27 AM EST
A former UNCW student wrongfully charged with DWI in a fatal crash on I-40 in Duplin County is suing the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Raylee Grieco collided with a car that was stopped in the middle of the road, behind a pickup truck and a trailer. The crash killed Mildo Velasquez, who investigators say was underneath the trailer trying to reconnect it to his pickup truck.

Grieco had several injuries, including a concussion, and a trooper performed a portable breath test, which revealed no alcohol present.

A nurse practitioner at the hospital determined she was not impaired and that a blood test for intoxicating substances was not necessary.

A state trooper who was investigating the crash requested a Drug Recognition Expert and a field sobriety test was performed; Grieco was accused of being under the influence of THC at the time of the accident.

The blood test results later showed no impairing substances, which led to the DWI and Underage DWI charged being dismissed.

The lawsuit accuses the NC Highway Patrol of wrongful charges and misconduct in the investigation. Grieco is asking for monetary relief, punitive damages, and a public apology.
Annette Weston
