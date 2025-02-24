County property tax deadline is Friday

The Carteret County Tax Administration Office mailed final notices earlier this month to about 11,000 taxpayers with outstanding 2024 property tax bills.

To avoid additional fees and enforcement actions, county officials say payments must be received by Friday.

Unpaid property taxes after that deadline will result in the public advertisement of a lien on the property, and additional collection efforts may include bank attachment, wage garnishment, state income tax refund withholding, personal property levy, or foreclosure.

Taxpayers who may have difficulty paying are encouraged to reach out to the tax administration office as soon as possible to explore available payment options.