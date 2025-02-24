© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

County property tax deadline is Friday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 24, 2025 at 6:22 AM EST
Pixabay

The Carteret County Tax Administration Office mailed final notices earlier this month to about 11,000 taxpayers with outstanding 2024 property tax bills.

To avoid additional fees and enforcement actions, county officials say payments must be received by Friday.

Unpaid property taxes after that deadline will result in the public advertisement of a lien on the property, and additional collection efforts may include bank attachment, wage garnishment, state income tax refund withholding, personal property levy, or foreclosure.

Taxpayers who may have difficulty paying are encouraged to reach out to the tax administration office as soon as possible to explore available payment options.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston