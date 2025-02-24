84,000 gallons of hog waste spilled into tributary of Duplin County creek

Tens of thousands of gallons of hog waste escaped from a Duplin County hog farm just over a week ago.

The Department of Environmental Quality said about 84,000 gallons of waste entered a tributary of Doctors Creek.

Officials say an equipment malfunction at Murphy-Brown farm on Kenan Loop Road near Wallace led to the spill.

The company removed waste from the creek, putting it back into a secondary lagoon at the farm, and the DEQ will continue to monitor water quality in the area.